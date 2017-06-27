Isle of Wight planning commission rec...

Isle of Wight planning commission recommends denial of application for office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The Isle of Wight Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of an application for a sales office on Brewer's Neck Boulevard in an area requiring an amendment to the county's comprehensive plan. Business owner John Glover is applying to locate a sales office for his business, Tidewater Custom Modular Homes, Inc., on one acre of land at 2208 Brewer's Neck Blvd. The area is zoned Rural Agricultural Conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,550,136
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Tue Martin garey 15
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC