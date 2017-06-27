Isle of Wight planning commission recommends denial of application for office

The Isle of Wight Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of an application for a sales office on Brewer's Neck Boulevard in an area requiring an amendment to the county's comprehensive plan. Business owner John Glover is applying to locate a sales office for his business, Tidewater Custom Modular Homes, Inc., on one acre of land at 2208 Brewer's Neck Blvd. The area is zoned Rural Agricultural Conservation.

