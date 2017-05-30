Incoming Command Executive Officer Cmdr. Lusk, a Familiar Face
If you have been at any local swim meets or youth baseball and soccer games in the King George area, you may have already met incoming Naval Support Activity South Potomac Executive Officer Cmdr. Robert Lusk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
