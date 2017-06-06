How Not to Build a Ship: The USS Ford

A U.S. Navy photo shows the future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier sailing on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017, off shore from Newport News, Virginia. A U.S. Navy photo shows the future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier sailing on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017, off shore from Newport News, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.