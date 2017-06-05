Gov. Terry McAuliffe announces Fergus...

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announces Ferguson company expansion in Newport News

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced some good news for the Newport News economy. Locally based company, Ferguson, will not only stay in Newport News, but will expand.

