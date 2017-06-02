Future USS Gerald R. Ford delivered to Navy
The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Va., May 31, 2017. "Congratulations to everyone who has helped bring CVN 78 to this historic milestone," said Rear Adm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|1,538,520
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|May 27
|Me-n-yo-mama
|849
|Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt...
|May 27
|Ayers
|1
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC