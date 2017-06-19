Fredericksburg police investigating teen's accidental shooting
Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident in which a 13-year-old Newport News boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was apparently accidentally shot. The incident happened on Friday at a home on Altoona Drive in Fredericksburg, according to a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
