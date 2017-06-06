First Warning Traffic - Tuesday road work and closures in Chesapeake and on the interstate

NAVSTA Norfolk- Power outage affecting several traffic lights entering Gate 3A, at Mall Drive on Adm. Taussig Blvd and entering Gate 1 and 2. Backups on 64 WB back to Northampton Blvd. U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.