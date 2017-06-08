First Warning Traffic - Road closures in Norfolk and Chesapeake ...
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Repair work will require the closure of the Great Bridge Bridge overnight on Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour via the Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Shin You Bet
|1,541,429
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|32 min
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|6 hr
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|12
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC