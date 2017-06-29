First Look: Newport News Fire on Jouett Drive
Newport News firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 900 block of Jouett Drive.A dog was rescued from the fire, according to Kristi Bridges, a neighbor.Bridges said she was outside cleaning her car when her 6-year-old daughter alerted her to the blaze." She said, 'mom, there's a house on fire," Bridges said.
