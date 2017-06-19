Feds charge father of Michael Vick wi...

Feds charge father of Michael Vick with drug dealing

The father of onetime Virginia Tech and NFL star Michael Vick has been charged with drug dealing. The Norfolk Virginian-Pilot is reporting 55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie was arrested Thursday.

