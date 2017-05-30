Engineers

Engineers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Engineering Times

The City of Virginia Beach Public Works Department is recruiting for several Engineer positions in the Storm Water Utility-Surface Water, Stormwater Engineering, Stormwater Modeling and Watershed Management, Sea Level Rise and Recurrent Flooding, Stormwater Project Management and Traffic Engineering divisions. There are positions available at the I,II and III levels depending on qualifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engineering Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,538,594
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) May 29 Martin garey 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) May 27 Me-n-yo-mama 849
Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt... May 27 Ayers 1
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC