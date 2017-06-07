Deputies still working to recover lap...

Deputies still working to recover laptops stolen from Smithfield High

18 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

In late April, when three people broke into Smithfield High School , security cameras at the school captured the suspects walking the halls late at night. The suspects broke in though a window and went right to the library, where the electronics were kept.

Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

