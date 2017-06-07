Deputies still working to recover laptops stolen from Smithfield High
In late April, when three people broke into Smithfield High School , security cameras at the school captured the suspects walking the halls late at night. The suspects broke in though a window and went right to the library, where the electronics were kept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,541,308
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|2 hr
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
|Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt...
|May 27
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC