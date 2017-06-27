Daily Press in Newport News extends p...

Daily Press in Newport News extends printing deal with BH Media in Richmond

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The five-year extension would add to the existing contract with BH Media Group and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which has been printing the Daily Press and its portfolio of publications since 2012. "We are happy to announce that we will continue working together with BH Media Group," said Marisa Porto, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Daily Press Media Group.

