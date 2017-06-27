Daily Press in Newport News extends printing deal with BH Media in Richmond
The five-year extension would add to the existing contract with BH Media Group and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which has been printing the Daily Press and its portfolio of publications since 2012. "We are happy to announce that we will continue working together with BH Media Group," said Marisa Porto, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Daily Press Media Group.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Realtime
|1,549,994
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
