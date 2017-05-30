Crime 4 mins ago 11:44 p.m.Police pursuit involving stolen vehicle ends Newport News
A police pursuit that started on the interstate ended at a Newport News Walmart where Virginia State Police apprehended a man accused of stealing a vehicle. We're told that shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Newport News Police followed a 2015 Ford Expedition which police were aware was stolen.
