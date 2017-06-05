Cracked windshield forces emergency landing of passenger jet
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the plane safely landed in Norfolk at 1:14 p.m. The American Airlines flight had 77 people on board. The CRJ-700 was flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, which is about 30 miles north of Norfolk.
