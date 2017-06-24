Crabbers could see harvest limits as ...

Crabbers could see harvest limits as blue crab numbers drop

A 54 percent drop in juvenile crab numbers over last year means Virginia watermen could soon see tighter harvest limits for the commercial fishery. In a Blue Crab Advisory Report released Monday, the Chesapeake Bay Program is encouraging jurisdictions to take a "risk-averse" approach and consider scaling back the fall fishery so young crabs have a chance to grow and spawn next year.

