College's mission is to take students - as far as they want to go'
When he was a Thomas Nelson Community College faculty member, John T. Dever would drive from its campus in Hampton to teach evening classes at Newport News Shipbuilding's apprenticeship program. Sometimes colleagues would question why he wanted to make the drive "when you can just walk down the hall" to teach another class, recalls Dever, who has been TNCC's president since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,551,662
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC