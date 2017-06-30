Cigarette to blame for Friday house f...

Cigarette to blame for Friday house fire in Newport News

Calls reporting the fire were received at 11:26 a.m. and crew arrived at the two-story home in the 900 block of Jouette Drive at 11:29 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:43 a.m. but they are still looking for hot spots. No one was found inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

