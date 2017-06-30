Cigarette to blame for Friday house fire in Newport News

Calls reporting the fire were received at 11:26 a.m. and crew arrived at the two-story home in the 900 block of Jouette Drive at 11:29 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:43 a.m. but they are still looking for hot spots. No one was found inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.