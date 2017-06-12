Cheese Shop co-owner Tom Power dies

Cheese Shop co-owner Tom Power dies

Wednesday Jun 14

Tom Power, co-owner of The Cheese Shop in Merchant Square, died Tuesday while on vacation in Bermuda with his wife Mary Ellen. According to a post on The Cheese Shop's official Facebook page , Tom Power died while swimming in the ocean.

News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
