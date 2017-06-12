Cheese Shop co-owner Tom Power dies
Tom Power, co-owner of The Cheese Shop in Merchant Square, died Tuesday while on vacation in Bermuda with his wife Mary Ellen. According to a post on The Cheese Shop's official Facebook page , Tom Power died while swimming in the ocean.
