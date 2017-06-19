Arlingtonians Gather To Help - Sister District'
Del. Rip Sullivan stood in Gail Harrison's living room in Arlington on Thursday night and took in the scene: 25 Virginia residents, mostly Arlingtonians, had gathered to raise money for Zack Wittkamp, a businessman from Newport News who thinks he can beat David Yancey this fall. Sullivan told the group he was excited by the recent primaries, the voter turnout, and the unity the Democrats were showing, particularly against the backdrop of the close Republican gubernatorial primary between Corey Stewart and Ed Gillespie.
