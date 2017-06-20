Aircraft carrier Gerald Ford commissioning set for July
With the commissioning, it will become the USS Gerald R. Ford. The $12.9 billion warship, the first of a new generation of aircraft carriers, was built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
