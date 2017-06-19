Accelerating Research
Scottie Pendleton, the Madison Accelerator Laboratory manager at James Madison University, shows people attending JMU's Workshop on the Science, Instrumentation and Education Program the school's low-energy linear particle accelerator and other equipment once used at the former Rockingham Memorial Hospital on Friday. Haris Dapo , an assistant professor at Akdeniz University in Turkey, looks at a low-electron linear particle accelerator along with other technologies Friday in Madison Hall.
