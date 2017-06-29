AAA predicts record-breaking number of Fourth of July motorists
Virginia's roads will be dealing with record crowds this Fourth of July, AAA predicts, with 1.2 million Virginians planning to travel over the holiday weekend. AAA predicts that slightly more than 92,000 Virginians will fly to their destinations and 67,000 will take alternate forms of transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|positronium
|1,551,295
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|john fartcastle
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC