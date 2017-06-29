AAA predicts record-breaking number o...

AAA predicts record-breaking number of Fourth of July motorists

Virginia's roads will be dealing with record crowds this Fourth of July, AAA predicts, with 1.2 million Virginians planning to travel over the holiday weekend. AAA predicts that slightly more than 92,000 Virginians will fly to their destinations and 67,000 will take alternate forms of transportation.

