24-hour Dunkin' Donuts opens in Williamsburg today
Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the grand opening of the new Lidl grocery store on Mercury boulevard in Hampton on June 15, 2017. Doug and Joyce Little stood in line at 4:30am to be the first shoppers into the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,545,010
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 11
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC