York man gets 10 years for financial fraud
A York County man was sentenced to 10 years Wednesday in a $1.7 million financial fraud scheme that targeted friends and their relatives, with added time for obstruction of justice. Michael Dale Bennis, 55, of Pelican Place, pleaded guilty in December to felony counts of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,535,354
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC