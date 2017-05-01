Voyager Sopris Learning's LANGUAGE! L...

Voyager Sopris Learning's LANGUAGE! Live program makes significant...

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: World News Report

Timely intervention is the only way they can catch up to their peers. At An Achievable Dream™ Academy Middle and High School in Newport News, Va., administrators experienced this firsthand, yet discovered a solution- Voyager Sopris Learning's  award-winning literacy curriculum LANGUAGE! Live -that now has those same students meeting and exceeding grade-level reading expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,524,737
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) 21 hr jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Sun Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,374
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Apr 28 Martin garey 13
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC