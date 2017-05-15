Virginia ABC to open new store in Newport News
Virginia ABC is opening its newest store this week at 938 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Bayberry Village Shopping Center. The grand opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. The public is invited to attend and the first 25 customers will receive a complimentary gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,531,762
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 10
|martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC