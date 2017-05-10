VEE Awards More Than A Quarter Millio...

VEE Awards More Than A Quarter Million Dollars for Projects Statewide

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Release from Virginia Environmental Endowment : May 9, 2017 - The Virginia Environmental Endowment today announced awards of $277,500 to 14 organizations dedicated to protecting and improving the commonwealth's natural resources and environment. When combined with matching funds, VEE has achieved more than $80 million in environmental improvements statewide since it was founded in 1977.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Well Well 1,529,027
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) 5 hr martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) 13 hr John luciano 2
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) 14 hr bruh 14
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) May 7 martin garey 92
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) May 2 Martin garey 12
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC