USS Roanoke planted mines in North Sea in WWI

USS Roanoke was built in 1901 as the steel-hulled steamer El Dia at Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Co., Newport News, Va. El Dia was 405 feet long, 48 feet wide, had a draft of 20 feet, displaced 7,000 tons, and had a speed of 15 knots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.