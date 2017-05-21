USS Roanoke planted mines in North Se...

USS Roanoke planted mines in North Sea in WWI

USS Roanoke was built in 1901 as the steel-hulled steamer El Dia at Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Co., Newport News, Va. El Dia was 405 feet long, 48 feet wide, had a draft of 20 feet, displaced 7,000 tons, and had a speed of 15 knots.

