Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach
Samples that were taken on May 23 showed that bacteria levels in the water were higher than the State Water Quality Standards. Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Joel
|1,535,464
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|4
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Little Rich
|846
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC