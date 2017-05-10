Suspects wanted for stealing from mana s wallet in Newport News

Police are looking for the suspects that stole credit cards and personal identification from a man's wallet on April 13. A 35-year-old Newport News man told police he left his wallet on a counter in a medical office in the 800 block of City Center Boulevard. When the victim discovered his wallet missing, he returned to the office and found that multiple credit cards and personal identification were taken from his wallet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.