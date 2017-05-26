Submarine Washington returns after final round of sea trials
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered the submarine Washington to the U.S. Navy after successfully completing its final round of sea trials. The boat earned the highest Figure of Merit score to date on any new construction Virginia-class submarine, Huntington Ingalls said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,538,003
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,660
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|May 27
|Me-n-yo-mama
|849
|Don't move to this black infested ghetto, Hampt...
|May 27
|Ayers
|1
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC