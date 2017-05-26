Submarine Washington returns after fi...

Submarine Washington returns after final round of sea trials

Friday May 26

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered the submarine Washington to the U.S. Navy after successfully completing its final round of sea trials. The boat earned the highest Figure of Merit score to date on any new construction Virginia-class submarine, Huntington Ingalls said.

