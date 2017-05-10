Sing A New Song: Songfest draws music...

Sing A New Song: Songfest draws musicians to Bassett each month

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Curtis Manning presents one of his "recitations" about Bassett-area history during the Pickers and Fiddlers Songfest at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min John Galt 1,530,968
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 10 martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) May 10 John luciano 2
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) May 10 bruh 14
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) May 7 martin garey 92
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC