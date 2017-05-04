"Run for the Fallen" begins 250 mile journey Thursday
The fifth annual "Run for the Fallen" honors and remembers Virginia military service members who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror. Thursday, a relay team takes off from Fort Story to cover a 250-mile journey to the Arlington National Cemetery.
