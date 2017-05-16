Poquoson Planning Commission shows su...

Poquoson Planning Commission shows support for rezoning Big Woods

The Poquoson Planning Commission indicated at a Monday work session that it was likely to recommend rezoning a 2.5 acre parcel of land on Victory Boulevard across from City Hall Avenue to make the six parcels in that area more marketable for sale. The parcel is one of six in the Big Woods owned by the Economic Development Authority, and rezoning the parcel would unify all six parcels as zoned for general commercial use.

