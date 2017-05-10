Police: Possible bullet holes found a...

Police: Possible bullet holes found at elementary school

Authorities in Virginia say they're investigating what appears to be damage from gunfire found in an elementary school classroom. The Daily Press reports officers responded to B.C. Charles Elementary School in Newport News after receiving a report of damage to an aluminum-sided trailer Tuesday.

