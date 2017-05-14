Police continue search for missing Hampton mother, child after vehicle located in Newport News
The vehicle of missing Hampton mother Keir Johnson was found in Newport News as of May 14, according to Virginia State Police. However, Keir and her daughter, Chloe Johnson, are still missing.
