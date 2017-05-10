Peninsula Wine & Design studios anticipate growth
The Wine & Design locations in City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News and James City are bracing to get busier after the franchise's founder tells her story on ABC 's "Shark Tank" TV show airing at 9 p.m. Friday. "I'm excited to see what kind of response we get," said franchisee Christy Clements of the two Peninsula locations.
