Peninsula accounting firms look for ways to retain workers
Local accounting firms are switching up their tactics to retain workers, diversify leadership and appeal to millennials - ages roughly 20-36 - who now comprise the largest share of the U.S. labor force. "Our next generation of partners, they're not going to be the same as the last generation of partners," said Newport News-based PBMares Partner and Chief Operating Officer Mary Aldrich.
Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
