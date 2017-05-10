Owner, customer of Newport News clean...

Owner, customer of Newport News cleaners robbed at gunpoint

May 9

According to police, the robbery took place on May 9 in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers spoke with the owner, a 56-year-old Yorktown woman, who said that two suspect wearing dark blue jeans and black hoodies entered the store through the front door, pointed handguns at her and demanded cash.

