Owner, customer of Newport News cleaners robbed at gunpoint
According to police, the robbery took place on May 9 in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers spoke with the owner, a 56-year-old Yorktown woman, who said that two suspect wearing dark blue jeans and black hoodies entered the store through the front door, pointed handguns at her and demanded cash.
