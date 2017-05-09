Overhauled Lincoln heads out for sea ...

Overhauled Lincoln heads out for sea trials

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday for sea trials after completing a mid-life overhaul that lasted more than four years. The Lincoln arrived at the Newport News shipyard in March 2013 for a Refueling and Complex Overhaul , a massive upgrade and renovation that occurs halfway through the 50-year lifespan of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,528,122
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 92
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) May 2 Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) May 1 jessjess 7
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Apr 30 Emily 843
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC