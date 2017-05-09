Overhauled Lincoln heads out for sea trials

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday for sea trials after completing a mid-life overhaul that lasted more than four years. The Lincoln arrived at the Newport News shipyard in March 2013 for a Refueling and Complex Overhaul , a massive upgrade and renovation that occurs halfway through the 50-year lifespan of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

