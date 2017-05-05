Newport News School Board takes next step in transportation facility relocation
The Newport News School Board took the next step forward for the relocation of its transportation, maintenance and other operations facilities to make way for growth at Tech Center. The board unanimously approved last week a memorandum of understanding - which has been discussed and reworked for about a year - to hold up its end of the city's relocation of the Service Center for Operations and Transportation, or SCOT center.
