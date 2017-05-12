Newport News police stepping up DUI p...

Newport News police stepping up DUI patrols this month

Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Officers are conducting extra DUI patrols on Friday, May 12 and on Saturday, May 13. They'll be out again on Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28. Patrols will last from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. each night.

