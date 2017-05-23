Newport News Police: Man charged with assault after threatening roommate with knife
On May 22 around 8:30 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of Adams Wood Lane in reference to a physical fight between roommates. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, a 26-year-old Gloucester man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,534,794
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC