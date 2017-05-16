Newport News Police investigating arm...

Newport News Police investigating armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

Tuesday

Police need your help identifying two men who robbed the Super China restaurant in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue. A caller told dispatchers that two black males wearing hoodies took cash from the restaurant and ran away from the scene.

