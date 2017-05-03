Newport News Police: Girlfriend stabs...

Newport News Police: Girlfriend stabs man in self-defense, man charged with assault

Stephon Travis Richmond, 30, told officers he and his girlfriend were fighting and during the fight his girlfriend stabbed him. Police arrested Richmond's girlfriend, 31-year-old Bianca De'Lee Holmes.

