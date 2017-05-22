Newport News hosting public safety career fair on Tuesday
The Newport News Police Department, along with the Newport News Fire Department, Newport News Sheriff's Office, Newport News Emergency Communications division and Newport News Human Resources, are hosting the event. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Newport News Police Headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,534,532
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC