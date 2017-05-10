Newport News highlights tourism at lu...

Newport News highlights tourism at luncheon

Sounds of Ella Fitzgerald filled the halls of the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center Wednesday afternoon as Newport News celebrated National Travel & Tourism Week. The Newport News Tourism Development Office held a luncheon to honor the performing arts venues, restaurants, museums and people that help bring in revenue into the city.

