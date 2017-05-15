Newport News Fire Department's Hazardous Materials team called for possible hazmat situation
Newport News police requested the response about 1 p.m. after an unknown substance was found at a Riverside facility. There, fire department hazmat crews ran several tests and determined the substance is non hazardous.
