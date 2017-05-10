Newport-News 2 mins ago 11:46 a.m.Tee...

Newport-News 2 mins ago 11:46 a.m.Teen found guilty of running over man mowing the lawn

A Newport News teenager has been convicted of running over and killing a man who was mowing his lawn last year. 18-year-old Kalaya Mae Casey was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving without a license, and misdemeanor eluding police.

